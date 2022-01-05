Tuesday was truly a cursed day. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A, uh, rough outing for Mackenzie Blackwood on Tuesday night, and a shorthanded Devils roster couldn’t top the Bruins. Boston won 5-3. [NHL]

A rough, rough day for the roster on Tuesday. The biggies: Nico Hischier is out, Dougie Hamilton heads to IR and Jonathan Bernier is done for the season. [NHL]

You just love to see it:

People are starting to take notice of our guy Jack: “He’s far from physically intimidating, but his vision for the game and deftness with the puck absolutely are intimidating. Until the team develops more depth in all positions around Hughes, they’re only going to go as far as Hughes carries them. But he’s certainly looking like he’s capable of and ready to deliver on what is asked of him.” [The Hockey News]

Hockey Links

You gotta see this Cale Makar goal:

CALE MAKAR ARE YOU SERIOUS!! pic.twitter.com/N7sAJ0dM4O — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2022

A delightful call here from Wes McCauley:

No one does it quite like Wes McCauley. pic.twitter.com/ZVno8a99jf — NHL (@NHL) January 5, 2022

Winter Classic viewers:

TNT’s first-ever presentation of the Winter Classic tied with the most-watched NHL regular season game on cable all-time, averaging 1.4 million viewers.



The New Year’s Day telecast on TNT is the most watched NHL game thus far for the 2021-22 season on any network. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 4, 2022

Elliotte Friedman lays out the tight scheduling window that the league faces to get this season done on time: [Sportsnet]

John Bean, president and CEO of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, on the Flames arena situation: “We have always believed that Calgary needs a new Event Centre. However, under the current circumstances we do not see a path forward that would create a viable partnership with the city, which is essential for a new Event Centre to become a reality.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.