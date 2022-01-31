Garden State of Hockey- Episode 125: Sticking a Fork in ‘Em

The New Jersey Devils hit yet another long winless stretch and we take this episode to put the season to bed. The elimination isn’t mathematical but it would take a minor miracle for the Devils to be back in contention so we look ahead to what to watch for as the team has failed at its preseason task of “playing meaningful games in March”. What a shame.

What could have gone wrong definitely did so to some extent so what can we learn as we move forward from this season? We address this and more as we wait and see what the Devils can do now as firm sellers in the trade deadline market.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils! Tonight should be a fun test against a good team. Isn’t it nice when the stakes don’t matter anymore??