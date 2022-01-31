Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils gave up the first two goals of the game but fought their way back in to a respectable effort on Friday night. Still, Carolina had the answers and won 2-1. [NHL]

Sounds like Tom Fitzgerald might be checking in with the Canucks on what they have available. (Bring us Quinn!) Elliotte Friedman says the Devils are in “potentially on some players who could have term and team control.” [Sportsnet]

Hockey Links

Habs goaltender Carey Price hasn’t played since facing the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final over the summer and entering the NHL’s player assistance program in October. He still has the goal of playing this season. [Sportsnet]

Evander Kane returns to the ice:

Evander Kane in his #LetsGoOilers Debut:



17:52 TOI

1 Goal

+2 Rating

3 Shots

4 Hits pic.twitter.com/UOB4RP1tW0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 30, 2022

All-Star roster changes:

Roman Josi (@PredsNHL) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (@Capitals) have been added to the roster for the 2022 Honda #NHLAllStar Weekend in place of Nathan MacKinnon and Adam Fox, respectively.



Joe Pavelski (@DallasStars) will serve as Central Division captain. https://t.co/SEbz1OHq55 pic.twitter.com/PJ6eKqDVtI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 30, 2022

