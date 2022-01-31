 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 1/31/22: Checking In Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/31/22

By Nate Pilling
Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals
Go get him!
Devils Links

The Devils gave up the first two goals of the game but fought their way back in to a respectable effort on Friday night. Still, Carolina had the answers and won 2-1. [NHL]

Sounds like Tom Fitzgerald might be checking in with the Canucks on what they have available. (Bring us Quinn!) Elliotte Friedman says the Devils are in “potentially on some players who could have term and team control.” [Sportsnet]

Hockey Links

Habs goaltender Carey Price hasn’t played since facing the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final over the summer and entering the NHL’s player assistance program in October. He still has the goal of playing this season. [Sportsnet]

Evander Kane returns to the ice:

All-Star roster changes:

