Gamethread #44: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

This is the first half of a home-and-home with Canada’s most covered team outside of Quebec. All the hype, all the attention, and none of the prizes to justify it - the Toronto Way.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Toronto Maple Leafs (SBN Blog: Pension Plan Puppets)

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, SNE, SNO; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Megadeth is one of the Big Four of Thrash Metal. Dave Mustaine is, well, vocal in his own way. But he rips on the guitar. And when Marty Friedman joined up for what would become 1990’s Rust in Peace, it was clear that would keep thrashing. The song “Hangar 18” is among their classic songs featuring an astounding 11 guitar solos. Appropriate for a team with an ostentatious amount of money in their top guys.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils playing in Toronto tonight. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!