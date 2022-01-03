Garden State of Hockey- Episode 122: Turning a Corner?

In their return to action following the league’s COVID-induced pause, the New Jersey Devils have won three straight games against the Buffalo Sabres, Edmonton Oilers, and most impressively, the Washington Capitals (on the road!) We have to appreciate any joy we can get so we look back on what has worked during the streak (some first overall picks may have something to do with it) and we look ahead to another tough but telling stretch of games for New Jersey.

As always, thank you for listening and happy 2022! We’re looking forward to making it another great year on Garden State of Hockey.

Let’s Go Devils!