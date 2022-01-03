What is this? A winning streak?! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils kept things rolling with a 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers on Friday. Jack Hughes had the game winner. [NHL]

Then on Sunday, the Devils managed to overcome a Mackenzie Blackwood gaffe that gifted the Capitals a late tying goal. Nico Hischier found the back of the net in overtime, giving New Jersey a 4-3 win. [NHL]

P.K., my dude, we gotta stop this:

Interesting leg position PK ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vF8khsnQUt — The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) January 2, 2022

Dougie Hamilton left Sunday’s game after taking a puck to his face. Here’s the postgame update:

#NJDevils Dougie Hamilton took the puck to the face and went to the hospital to be evaluated.



Nasreddine says he’s doing okay right now. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 2, 2022

Lindy Ruff was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Friday:

Alain Nasreddine filling in as coach for the Devils again today in Washington with Lindy Ruff in COVID protocol. Nasreddine said Ruff is asymptomatic and will be looped in on Zoom with coaching staff. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 2, 2022

Not great!

Starting Goalie Rankings - January 2



Goals Saved Above Expected per 60 (All Situations) pic.twitter.com/pxCis1qWOQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 2, 2022

Great!

Jack Hughes of the @NJDevils tallied two assists Sunday and has multiple points in each of his last three games dating to Dec. 29, 2021 (3-5—8).#NHLStats: https://t.co/ewnNXbLFx9 pic.twitter.com/0s7oG2kK21 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 2, 2022

Not to mention, #NJDevils Nico Hischier has five points in his last five games - 2g, 3a https://t.co/tGUDYgq99J — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 3, 2022

Hockey Links

ICYMI: Really cool story here about how a Kraken fan at Seattle’s home opener in October prompted a Canucks equipment manager to get a mole checked out. He did and found out it was cancerous. [Seattle Times]

Some candidates for the Montreal GM job:

Hearing that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams asking permission to speak to GM candidates. Believe they’ve done so with the likes of Roberto Luongo, Daniel Briere and Mathieu Darche, among others. Obviously a ways to go but the process has started. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 2, 2022

It was rather chilly at the Winter Classic:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.