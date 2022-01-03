 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 1/3/21: Going Streaking Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/3/21

By Nate Pilling
NHL: JAN 02 Devils at Capitals
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) after scoring the winning goal in overtime during a NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils, on January 02, 2022, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC.
Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is this? A winning streak?! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils kept things rolling with a 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers on Friday. Jack Hughes had the game winner. [NHL]

Then on Sunday, the Devils managed to overcome a Mackenzie Blackwood gaffe that gifted the Capitals a late tying goal. Nico Hischier found the back of the net in overtime, giving New Jersey a 4-3 win. [NHL]

P.K., my dude, we gotta stop this:

Dougie Hamilton left Sunday’s game after taking a puck to his face. Here’s the postgame update:

Lindy Ruff was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Friday:

Not great!

Great!

Hockey Links

ICYMI: Really cool story here about how a Kraken fan at Seattle’s home opener in October prompted a Canucks equipment manager to get a mole checked out. He did and found out it was cancerous. [Seattle Times]

Some candidates for the Montreal GM job:

It was rather chilly at the Winter Classic:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

