Devils Links

Jack Hughes got the game tied midway through the third period, but the Devils gave up the winner a minute later. The Lightning held on and won 3-2 on Thursday night. [NHL]

OK, this is kinda cool:

He may not be playing tonight, but we put Dougie to work in Tampa testing out our new camera ️. pic.twitter.com/d6p6KndbY8 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 27, 2022

The season is, mercifully, halfway done. An assessment of where the team stands at the midpoint: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

It sounds like the Coyotes are zeroing in on plans to play their games at Arizona State University’s new arena while they await a new arena in Tempe, Arizona. The ASU arena, it should be noted, seats about 5,000 people. The Coyotes could be playing there for three to four years. How … is this allowed? [PHNX Sports]

The ECHL suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin: “Insensitive actions and gestures, regardless of intent, cannot be tolerated in our game. We all need to learn and grow from this incident and remain steadfast to further educating and advancing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our league.” [ESPN]

Trevor Zegras is back at it:

It’s official: Ken Holland has decided that Evander Kane is the guy his team needs.

Official ✍️



The #Oilers have agreed to terms with forward Evander Kane on a one-year contract. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 28, 2022

NHL concludes investigation of Evander Kane cross-border travel. https://t.co/ZPe8E9moRF pic.twitter.com/aUvh0zGFr3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2022

