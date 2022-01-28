 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/28/22: Mercifully, Halfway Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/28/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes got the game tied midway through the third period, but the Devils gave up the winner a minute later. The Lightning held on and won 3-2 on Thursday night. [NHL]

OK, this is kinda cool:

The season is, mercifully, halfway done. An assessment of where the team stands at the midpoint: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

It sounds like the Coyotes are zeroing in on plans to play their games at Arizona State University’s new arena while they await a new arena in Tempe, Arizona. The ASU arena, it should be noted, seats about 5,000 people. The Coyotes could be playing there for three to four years. How … is this allowed? [PHNX Sports]

The ECHL suspended former Jacksonville Icemen forward Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin: “Insensitive actions and gestures, regardless of intent, cannot be tolerated in our game. We all need to learn and grow from this incident and remain steadfast to further educating and advancing our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our league.” [ESPN]

Trevor Zegras is back at it:

It’s official: Ken Holland has decided that Evander Kane is the guy his team needs.

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...