Gamethread #42: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

Our Favorite Team stunned tonight’s opponent with a third period comeback. Problem: tonight’s opponent is still really good and likely will not allow that to happen again. Solution: Your guess is as good as mine.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Tampa Bay Lightning (SBN Blog: Raw Charge)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSSUN; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: You know it was always going be by Death by now, right? Here is a crusher from Death’s last album, The Sound of Perseverance, this is “Scavenger of Human Sorrow.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils being back in a city where they won some time ago. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!