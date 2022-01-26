 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 1/26/22: It’s All Downhill Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/26/22

By Nate Pilling
Los Angeles Kings v New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings on January 23, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another poor outing from the Devils on Tuesday night: The Stars scored 14 seconds into the game, and it was pretty much all downhill from there. Dallas won 5-1. [NHL]

Just great stuff from everyone here:

On the poor handling of Blackwood this season: “Why was Blackwood playing in the first place, let alone carrying a starter’s workload? Why was Ruff trotting Blackwood out so frequently knowing Blackwood was not even close to fully healthy? Why was Ruff giving out daily quotes about how Blackwood needs to ‘take the ball and run with it’ or ‘live in the moment’?” [Infernal Access ($)]

Hockey Links

A new NHL record set by Keith Yandle:

Canucks have a new GM:

Another hire by the Canucks: “Émilie Castonguay, a player agent, has been hired as an assistant general manager by the Vancouver Canucks, becoming only the second woman in NHL history to hold that title.” [ESPN]

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will be out for a while:

