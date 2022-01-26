Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another poor outing from the Devils on Tuesday night: The Stars scored 14 seconds into the game, and it was pretty much all downhill from there. Dallas won 5-1. [NHL]

Just great stuff from everyone here:

#NEWS: We have placed G Mackenzie Blackwood (left heel) on Injured Reserve.



We have recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL). He will join the team for today’s morning skate. pic.twitter.com/QRX5ZgV8Qf — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 25, 2022

On the poor handling of Blackwood this season: “Why was Blackwood playing in the first place, let alone carrying a starter’s workload? Why was Ruff trotting Blackwood out so frequently knowing Blackwood was not even close to fully healthy? Why was Ruff giving out daily quotes about how Blackwood needs to ‘take the ball and run with it’ or ‘live in the moment’?” [Infernal Access ($)]

Hockey Links

A new NHL record set by Keith Yandle:

We have a new iron man!



Congratulations to Keith Yandle of the @NHLFlyers on setting a new NHL record with 965 consecutive games played! pic.twitter.com/TFsc9o0bK2 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 26, 2022

Canucks have a new GM:

Word is out that Patrik Allvin has accepted the GM job in VAN. Official announcement expected tomorrow, although we will see if timeline changes due to all the news tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 26, 2022

Another hire by the Canucks: “Émilie Castonguay, a player agent, has been hired as an assistant general manager by the Vancouver Canucks, becoming only the second woman in NHL history to hold that title.” [ESPN]

Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will be out for a while:

#SJSharks defenseman @ErikKarlsson65 underwent successful surgery on his left forearm at Kaiser Permanente on Monday.



He is expected to be re-evaluated in mid-March.https://t.co/msyUWzMIaT — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 25, 2022

