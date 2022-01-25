Garden State of Hockey- Episode 124: Narrowing Down the Problem

The New Jersey Devils had another run of bad results and we’re at the point where wins and losses no longer matter over the production of individuals on this team that will be there for years to come. The early season special teams and goaltending woes have effectively ended any chance the Devils had at a playoff spot in an incredibly competitive conference so now our attention turns once again to the development of younger players on all levels of the system.

Oh and one of those players, their so-called goalie of the future, has apparently not recovered properly from his injury and is now on the IR.

With the biggest sigh imaginable, we watch as Akira Schmid is the next man up in New Jersey’s net tonight against the Dallas Stars. Good luck, guy. We are literally all rooting for you.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!