Gamethread #41: New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars

The first half of the season ends for the New Jersey Devils tonight as they host the Dallas Stars. Dallas has been a poor road team so perhaps the Devils can get a win. Who will take this one? Discuss it here as it happens.

By John Fischer
New Jersey Devils v Dallas Stars
Devils! Dallas! Tonight!
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Our Favorite Team ends a four-game run at home this evening. It is against a team who has struggled on the road. And it could be their best chance on paper to win a game this week.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Dallas Stars (SBN Blog: Defending Big D)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV/Digital Video - ESPN+ / Hulu; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Thrash crossover band Power Trip is easily Dallas’ greatest export in the realm of metal. Among the many other examples I could choose from, the title track from the 2017 album Nightmare Logic is an excellent song to showcase their greatness.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils hosting Dallas before heading South after this game. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

