Devils in the Details - 1/24/22: Less Than Ideal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/24/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

Arizona Coyotes v New Jersey Devils
Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood #29 behind the net during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Phoenix Coyotes on January 19, 2022 at the Prudential Center.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The offense came to life on Saturday night: Nathan Bastian had a couple goals, Jesper Bratt kept his impressive run going and the Devils beat the Hurricanes 7-4. [NHL]

King Jesper had another two goals on Sunday, but the Devils fell to the Kings 3-2. [NHL]

“The ECHL has indefinitely suspended Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta, pending a hearing for what South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban (P.K.’s younger brother) said was a racist taunt Saturday night.” [ESPN]

Some additional reporting here from Katie Strang about Reid Boucher from his time as a Devils prospect: [The Athletic ($)]

Not an ideal situation with Mackenzie Blackwood:

Dougie Hamilton update:

Hockey Links

And another incident: “The American Hockey League on Friday suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for 30 games after he made a racist gesture toward Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners in a Jan. 12 game.” [ESPN]

It sure looks like the Coyotes are going to move Jakob Chychrun. Where are some potential destinations? [Sportsnet]

Meet Abby Roque, a star in the making in women’s hockey. She’ll be the first Indigenous player on Team USA’s hockey roster at the Olympics, and she’ll be the team’s only BIPOC player, ESPN reports. [ESPN]

A next-level teddy bear toss in Hershey:

“Clark Gillies, who provided a physical presence and scoring touch for the New York Islanders during their dynasty of the early 1980s, died of cancer Friday. He was 67.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

