The offense came to life on Saturday night: Nathan Bastian had a couple goals, Jesper Bratt kept his impressive run going and the Devils beat the Hurricanes 7-4. [NHL]

King Jesper had another two goals on Sunday, but the Devils fell to the Kings 3-2. [NHL]

“The ECHL has indefinitely suspended Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta, pending a hearing for what South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban (P.K.’s younger brother) said was a racist taunt Saturday night.” [ESPN]

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

Some additional reporting here from Katie Strang about Reid Boucher from his time as a Devils prospect: [The Athletic ($)]

Not an ideal situation with Mackenzie Blackwood:

#NJDevil Lindy Ruff says Mackenzie Blackwood, although backing up, is in a day-to-day scenario.



Blackwood, clearly dealing with something, has taken several maintenance days and had work with trainers leading up to now. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 23, 2022

Ruff regarding Blackwood (who is day to day): "You know that we've had a lot of maintenance with him where he hasn't skated or his practice time has been cut ... it's something we've been dealing with for a long period." https://t.co/SWCOn6NzVI — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) January 23, 2022

Dougie Hamilton update:

‼️ #NJDevils Dougie Hamilton update:



He had a follow up with doctors this week, and is just 16 days removed from surgery. He continues to progress well from surgery as his jaw heals.



He’s started skating & some on-ice skills work.



He’ll continue to be evaluated week-to-week. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 22, 2022

And another incident: “The American Hockey League on Friday suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for 30 games after he made a racist gesture toward Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners in a Jan. 12 game.” [ESPN]

It sure looks like the Coyotes are going to move Jakob Chychrun. Where are some potential destinations? [Sportsnet]

Meet Abby Roque, a star in the making in women’s hockey. She’ll be the first Indigenous player on Team USA’s hockey roster at the Olympics, and she’ll be the team’s only BIPOC player, ESPN reports. [ESPN]

A next-level teddy bear toss in Hershey:

We’re in the memory making AND the teddy bear collecting industry #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/O0IrJVURtQ — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

Tonight, we BREAK our own record! The 2022 @GiantFoodStores Teddy Bear Toss has produced a grand total of 52,341 stuffed animals! THANK YOU! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HersheyBearsCares pic.twitter.com/0WUEYd6ULy — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 23, 2022

“Clark Gillies, who provided a physical presence and scoring touch for the New York Islanders during their dynasty of the early 1980s, died of cancer Friday. He was 67.” [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.