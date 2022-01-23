Gamethread #40: New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

Our Favorite Team remains at home for another night. This weekend ends with another Western Conference team visiting the Rock. A team whom beat Our Favorite Team back in early November through overtime. It could be a night of redemption for one (1) Damon Severson. I hope.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Los Angeles Kings (SBN Blog: Jewels from the Crown)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSW; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Terror became one of the bigger bands in hardcore within the last decade-plus. Scott Vogelisms were a Thing. Why? Because albums like One with the Underdogs, Always the Hard Way, Keepers of the Faith, and 2013’s Live by the Code. Here is the title track from that album. Note: AAtJ does not endorse that you must stage dive to Terror.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils being back. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!