Gamethread #39: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Tonight, Our Favorite Team will be hosting one of the best teams in the Metropolitan Division. A team at strength. A team with designs on a championship. A team that is where we should all hope Our Favorite Team will be one day. But that day has not yet come. This is just a game. Oh, it’s also Pride Night.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Carolina Hurricanes (SBN: Canes Country)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSSO; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: There is nothing wrong with a little straight edge hardcore. North Carolina gave the world The First Step. From their album, What We Know, this is the appropriately-titled-for-this-game “Face the Pain.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils hosting a top tier team in Carolina. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!