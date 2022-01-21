Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils lost 4-1 on Wednesday night to the Coyotes, a team that is notable this season for ACTIVELY TANKING. Normally, you’d think that would be the sort of loss that would prompt some major changes, but … well, that has not happened. Eat Arby’s. [NHL]

“When (Jack) Hughes plays in his first NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS), he will be the youngest participant since Jeff Skinner represented the Carolina Hurricanes as an 18-year-old in 2011. At 20 years, 267 days, Hughes will be the fourth player in Devils franchise history to appear before turning 21, joining Kirk Muller (twice), Scott Gomez and Joe Cirella.” [NHL]

Jesper Bratt is a restricted free agent this summer, and he’ll need a new contract. What might his deal look like? [The Athletic ($)]

Schedule changes:

Reminder, courtesy of our friends @DevilsMSGN. Here are our schedule changes. pic.twitter.com/4iOSRKKr7I — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 20, 2022

Hockey Links

Scheduling over what would have been the Olympic break: “The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29.” [NHL]

You just love to see it:

This game is over.
#CBJ 2 Flyers 1.



Flyers now have their second 10-game winless streak this season. First time in Flyers history. — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) January 21, 2022

Where oh where could the Oilers go to get a goaltender right now? [TSN]

