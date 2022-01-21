 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 1/21/22: Jesper’s Deal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/21/22

By Nate Pilling
The Devils lost 4-1 on Wednesday night to the Coyotes, a team that is notable this season for ACTIVELY TANKING. Normally, you’d think that would be the sort of loss that would prompt some major changes, but … well, that has not happened. Eat Arby’s. [NHL]

“When (Jack) Hughes plays in his first NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas (3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS), he will be the youngest participant since Jeff Skinner represented the Carolina Hurricanes as an 18-year-old in 2011. At 20 years, 267 days, Hughes will be the fourth player in Devils franchise history to appear before turning 21, joining Kirk Muller (twice), Scott Gomez and Joe Cirella.” [NHL]

Jesper Bratt is a restricted free agent this summer, and he’ll need a new contract. What might his deal look like? [The Athletic ($)]

Scheduling over what would have been the Olympic break: “The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29.” [NHL]

Where oh where could the Oilers go to get a goaltender right now? [TSN]

