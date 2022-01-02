Gamethread #33: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals

Welcome to the first game that matters to the People Who Matter of 2022. It will be a difficult one for Our Favorite Team.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Washington Capitals (SBN Blog: Japers’ Rink)

The Time: 3:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, NBCSWA, TVAS; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Afternoon: The song is from 2020 but it has a fresh and catchy bridge that is applicable to these modern times. “This is not what you think it is - it’s worse.” The song is “Unperson,” the group is Nothing But Thieves, and the song is from their album Moral Panic.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of this being the first game of 2022 for Our Favorite Team. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!