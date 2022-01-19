 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 1/19/22: No. 22 Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/19/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Hockey Links

Habs have a new GM:

Bruins retire Willie O’Ree’s No. 22:

A pretty major change to the league’s COVID-19 protocols:

“The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling each teams’ salary cap to $750,000 and adding two expansion franchises next season in a bid to capitalize on the wave of attention women’s hockey traditionally enjoys following the Winter Olympics.” [Associated Press] [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

