Gamethread #38: New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

For the first time since earlier this month, the New Jersey Devils are back home. For the first time since December 2019, they are playing the Arizona Coyotes. Please discuss the game as it happens in this post: a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
Chicago Blackhawks v Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller is now in Newark. Possibly.
Our Favorite Team is back. Back at the Rock. Back from a postponed-driven break. Back to host a team they have not played since December 2019. Back.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Arizona Coyotes (SBN Blog: Five for Howling)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSAZ; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: The band is called No Home. The song is called “I Should Have Never Left.” No, it’s not about the Coyotes. But, boy, does that seem relevant to their crumbling arena situation.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils being back. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

