Devils in the Details - 1/17/22: Checking in on Luke Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/17/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Luke’s brother.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Former Devil Reid Boucher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in 2011, shortly before he was drafted by New Jersey. [Detroit Free Press ($)] (Note: Please be mindful if you choose to discuss this as it does involve a sensitive, serious, and legal topic.)

Here’s Lou talking about this: [The Athletic]

Just checking in on Luke Hughes:

On Jesper Bratt’s success this season: “It’s not just the play driving and point outputs that make Bratt valuable. It’s his ability to lift up literally every player he skates on a line with.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Hockey Links

Edmonton has been … not great as of late, and this hockey fan is really looking forward to the inevitable Oilers panic trade. It’s going to be … delightful. [r/hockey]

Stars looking to move John Klingberg:

“A few teams looking to sign Evander Kane are eagerly awaiting to learn whether there will be consequences this week for the embattled free-agent winger for crossing the border while in COVID-19 protocol before attempting to sign him.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

