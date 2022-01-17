Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Former Devil Reid Boucher has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in 2011, shortly before he was drafted by New Jersey. [Detroit Free Press ($)] (Note: Please be mindful if you choose to discuss this as it does involve a sensitive, serious, and legal topic.)

Here’s Lou talking about this: [The Athletic]

Also asked Lamoriello, who was GM of the New Jersey Devils in 2011 when Boucher was drafted by the team, if he'd have drafted the player had he known about the incident.



His response:



"No." — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) January 15, 2022

Just checking in on Luke Hughes:

Luke Hughes just doing his things... starts the rush and finishes it pic.twitter.com/oc05j56hyc — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 16, 2022

On Jesper Bratt’s success this season: “It’s not just the play driving and point outputs that make Bratt valuable. It’s his ability to lift up literally every player he skates on a line with.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Hockey Links

Edmonton has been … not great as of late, and this hockey fan is really looking forward to the inevitable Oilers panic trade. It’s going to be … delightful. [r/hockey]

Stars looking to move John Klingberg:

As we just reported on Hockey Night in Canada the Dallas Stars have stepped up their efforts to trade John Klingberg. We believe he will be moved. Not sure where but we've reported that the Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest previously. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 16, 2022

“A few teams looking to sign Evander Kane are eagerly awaiting to learn whether there will be consequences this week for the embattled free-agent winger for crossing the border while in COVID-19 protocol before attempting to sign him.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.