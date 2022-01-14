Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

After a few days without a game, the Devils returned to play Thursday night with Jon Gillies in net. The Islanders came away with a 3-2 win. [NHL]

Backing up Jon Gillies on Thursday night? Emergency backup goaltender Kyle Shapiro: “All the guys have been great. Some of the best parts have been the reactions from family, friends. I actually coach a hockey team in the North American League, the New Jersey Titans, so the reaction from all of my players and everything has been pretty surreal, to be honest. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute until this little ride ends here.” [NHL]

They grow up so fast. :’)

That’s All-Star Jack Hughes to you. pic.twitter.com/GAaRbMeqpT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 13, 2022

Speaking of Jack Hughes: Our young friend comes in at No. 2 on Corey Pronman’s list projecting the careers of current U-23 players. [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Full rosters for the NHL All-Star Game next month: [NHL]

The KHL is suspending its season for a week because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the league. [Associated Press]

Congratulations to Aisha Visram:

Congratulations to Aisha Visram who's serving on the bench tonight as an Athletic Trainer for your LA Kings!



Aisha is believed to be the first female to work a regular-season @NHL game behind the bench in any capacity.



History. Made. pic.twitter.com/GmNpHeyuwY — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 14, 2022

