Devils in the Details - 1/14/22: EBUG Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/14/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Kyle Shapiro #65 of the New Jersey Devils skates out alone for warm-ups prior to his first NHL game against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on January 13, 2022 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

After a few days without a game, the Devils returned to play Thursday night with Jon Gillies in net. The Islanders came away with a 3-2 win. [NHL]

Backing up Jon Gillies on Thursday night? Emergency backup goaltender Kyle Shapiro: “All the guys have been great. Some of the best parts have been the reactions from family, friends. I actually coach a hockey team in the North American League, the New Jersey Titans, so the reaction from all of my players and everything has been pretty surreal, to be honest. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute until this little ride ends here.” [NHL]

They grow up so fast. :’)

Speaking of Jack Hughes: Our young friend comes in at No. 2 on Corey Pronman’s list projecting the careers of current U-23 players. [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Full rosters for the NHL All-Star Game next month: [NHL]

The KHL is suspending its season for a week because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the league. [Associated Press]

Congratulations to Aisha Visram:

