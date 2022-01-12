 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 1/12/22: Many Happy Returns Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/12/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

John Tortorella talking here about Jack Hughes, and I’m getting whiplash from his young player takes:

Don’t get too excited about Miles Wood returning soon:

Shayna Goldman takes an interesting look here at this team’s ability to respond to goals against: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Some noticeable returns around the league:

And another return here: Where will Evander Kane land? The Oilers? “They’re very much in play here, if not the lead horse,” Elliotte Friedman reports. [Sportsnet]

“Two former National Hockey League off-ice officials allege in a newly filed lawsuit that they were fired for reporting a colleague who used racist and sexually charged language for years while working for the league.” [TSN]

Goals are up! You love to see it! “What this scoring explosion has done is push the league offensive average back into an upward trajectory. Through 543 games, teams are averaging 3.04 goals per game, up significantly from the 2.94 goals per game it had in 868 games during last season’s 56-game intra-divisional season.” [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

