Devils Links

John Tortorella talking here about Jack Hughes, and I’m getting whiplash from his young player takes:

Definitely watch this if you haven't yet, well worth your time!



Here was Torts' immediate reaction to it on The Point, loved this answer.@ESPN @NJDevils @jhugh86 https://t.co/sm1Whte9mn pic.twitter.com/d6mrRz0fMz — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) January 9, 2022

Don’t get too excited about Miles Wood returning soon:

Ruff on Wood: “He skated on his own. Hopefully next week he’ll start the next step in that process and skate more. He’s still months away from return.” #NJDevils https://t.co/ANM2uGXrwN — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) January 11, 2022

Shayna Goldman takes an interesting look here at this team’s ability to respond to goals against: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Some noticeable returns around the league:

Jack Eichel has officially joined the Golden Knights on the ice at City National Arena. pic.twitter.com/c8dwLCMjLR — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 11, 2022

Evgeni Malkin makes his return to the @penguins lineup and is skating in his first game of 2021-22.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XOHQWq9k6D pic.twitter.com/8IsLcxYxMR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 12, 2022

UPDATE: Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations.



Details: https://t.co/0NEw25U403 pic.twitter.com/gQLXvPbjHd — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 11, 2022

And another return here: Where will Evander Kane land? The Oilers? “They’re very much in play here, if not the lead horse,” Elliotte Friedman reports. [Sportsnet]

“Two former National Hockey League off-ice officials allege in a newly filed lawsuit that they were fired for reporting a colleague who used racist and sexually charged language for years while working for the league.” [TSN]

Goals are up! You love to see it! “What this scoring explosion has done is push the league offensive average back into an upward trajectory. Through 543 games, teams are averaging 3.04 goals per game, up significantly from the 2.94 goals per game it had in 868 games during last season’s 56-game intra-divisional season.” [ESPN ($)]

