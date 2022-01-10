Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The undermanned Devils put up a fight in the second game of a home-and-home series against the Blue Jackets, but Columbus ultimately prevailed and came away with a 4-3 win on Saturday. [NHL]

Two more guys in COVID-19 protocols, and the Devils have a sixth game postponed:

#NEWS: Janne Kuokkanen and Damon Severson have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/GMGeWOFQ32 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 9, 2022

#NEWS: Tomorrow’s home game against Tampa has been postponed.



The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date. https://t.co/PwaNbYAV8G — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 9, 2022

He lives!

Miles Wood hitting the ice today for the first time since hip surgery #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/bsxkgvPIyh — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) January 9, 2022

Hockey Links

A new effort from the Hockey Diversity Alliance:

“(Evander) Kane, 30, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sharks on Saturday with the intention to terminate his contract due to breaching his Standard Player Contract and violating the AHL’s COVID-19 protocols.” [TSN]

“The National Hockey League and 20 of its teams are suing five of their insurance providers, alleging the companies have breached contracts by refusing to reimburse more than $1 billion worth of losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” [TSN]

Marc Bergevin is back in the game:

The @LAKings announced today that Marc Bergevin has joined the organization in a consulting capacity as Senior Advisor to the General Manager. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) January 9, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.