Devils in the Details - 1/10/22: Miles Lives! Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/10/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Remember him?
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The undermanned Devils put up a fight in the second game of a home-and-home series against the Blue Jackets, but Columbus ultimately prevailed and came away with a 4-3 win on Saturday. [NHL]

Two more guys in COVID-19 protocols, and the Devils have a sixth game postponed:

He lives!

Hockey Links

A new effort from the Hockey Diversity Alliance:

“(Evander) Kane, 30, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sharks on Saturday with the intention to terminate his contract due to breaching his Standard Player Contract and violating the AHL’s COVID-19 protocols.” [TSN]

“The National Hockey League and 20 of its teams are suing five of their insurance providers, alleging the companies have breached contracts by refusing to reimburse more than $1 billion worth of losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” [TSN]

Marc Bergevin is back in the game:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

