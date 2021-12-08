 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 12/8/21: The Jersey Arrives Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/8/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
Ottawa Senators v New Jersey Devils
Dawson Mercer #18 of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck in the overtime period against the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center on December 06, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Ottawa Senators defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 after a shootout.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

…What are we doing here? Despite having two leads in a game against the Senators on Monday night, the Devils fell, 3-2, in a shootout. [NHL]

It’s not great right now! “New Jersey has scored two power play goals over the last 10 games. No team has scored fewer in that time, which is problematic in its own right. When you consider the Devils have allowed two shorties in that time…woof.” [Infernal Access ($)]

As the team’s new jersey arrives, here’s a, uh, lengthy Stan Fischler piece on some of the local history behind it: [NHL]

The Devils have announced that through the team’s “Buy Black” program with Prudential Financial, the company Razu, a networking and collaboration digital platform for musicians, will get 30 games of helmet advertising. [NHL]

Patrik Elias joins Spittin’ Chiclets here:

Our beat writers keep leaving us, it seems.

Here’s Shayna Goldman’s first Devils piece on the beat, a look at just how impressive Dawson Mercer has been so far in his rookie season: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

I’m sorry, what?

A six-game suspension for Jason Spezza:

Flyers make a coaching change:

China will indeed have a men’s hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Olympics:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...