…What are we doing here? Despite having two leads in a game against the Senators on Monday night, the Devils fell, 3-2, in a shootout. [NHL]

It’s not great right now! “New Jersey has scored two power play goals over the last 10 games. No team has scored fewer in that time, which is problematic in its own right. When you consider the Devils have allowed two shorties in that time…woof.” [Infernal Access ($)]

As the team’s new jersey arrives, here’s a, uh, lengthy Stan Fischler piece on some of the local history behind it: [NHL]

The Devils have announced that through the team’s “Buy Black” program with Prudential Financial, the company Razu, a networking and collaboration digital platform for musicians, will get 30 games of helmet advertising. [NHL]

Patrik Elias joins Spittin’ Chiclets here:

Our beat writers keep leaving us, it seems.

After nearly four years of covering the Devils for @TheAthleticNHL, I am about to start a new adventure.



Excited to announce that I am going to be our new Sharks beat writer. Can't wait to move to San Jose next month and take on a new challenge. https://t.co/WLFE56WmO8 — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) December 6, 2021

Someone got their promotion to the big club....



I'm joining @TheAthleticNHL full time. Let's dive in on what that's going to look like https://t.co/wyMDrEzPG8 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 6, 2021

Here’s Shayna Goldman’s first Devils piece on the beat, a look at just how impressive Dawson Mercer has been so far in his rookie season: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

I’m sorry, what?

A six-game suspension for Jason Spezza:

Toronto’s Jason Spezza has been suspended for six games for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. https://t.co/DDlM0Tdzw3 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 8, 2021

Appeal coming for Spezza. First would be to Commissioner Bettman. If not satisfied with that ruling, option for independent arbitrator. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 8, 2021

Flyers make a coaching change:

The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of their duties. Mike Yeo will serve as the Flyers interim head coach. https://t.co/KPM9WLZg8J — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 6, 2021

China will indeed have a men’s hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Olympics:

IIHF announces Chinese men's national team will participate in #Beijing2022 Olympics, as planned, in Group A: Canada, China, Germany, United States. https://t.co/fbbVNhunoW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 7, 2021

