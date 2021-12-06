Garden State of Hockey- Episode 119: Minny-Winny Disaster

This was a week to forget for the New Jersey Devils as they strung together several uninspiring efforts. They have a chance to gain some momentum against some vulnerable opponents and keep pace in what promises to be a competitive Eastern Conference.
Will the power play improve? Will the Devils continue to give away opportunity after opportunity? They have a real chance to work out some of these flaws in this upcoming stretch.
As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!
Loading comments...