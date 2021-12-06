Devils in the Details - 12/6/21: Slumpy Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In a wild outing on Friday night, Mark Scheifele potted a hat trick as the Jets took an 8-4 win over the Devils. Jonathan Bernier was pulled from the game after the second period. [NHL]

This play caught some attention on Friday:

"This is the 5th slewfoot for PK. Nothing against you PK but, this is a bad habit that you're in for some reason."



- @RonMacLeanHTH on @hockeynight https://t.co/DKg7BztiqT — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) December 5, 2021

TSN’s Darren Dreger on the Devils: “They believe that they can be a contending team in the next two to three years. And look, Fitzgerald is going to follow his plan. Which means yeah, they’d like to add some pieces, including a scoring winger or two, but they have to be age sensitive and they have to fit into the core of the group. I expect Fitzgerald will check in with Don Sweeney in Boston about Jake DeBrusk. But again, that contract given the qualifying offer may not be the right fit for the Devils, but that player is definitely a player of interest.” [TSN]

On Nico Hischier’s impact to the team this season: “Perhaps, rather strictly adhering to a painfully stupid definition of the word production, we can simply acknowledge what is painfully obvious to who watches the games or analyzes the data – Nico has been given the hardest job on this team and his success in that role is one of the biggest reasons the Devils were even treading water during Hughes’s absence.” [Infernal Access]

Speaking of Nico, here he talks with NHL.com about the season so far, playing in the Olympics and plenty more: [NHL]

Twenty two games into the schedule, a smattering of thoughts and assessments on where the team is: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

It would … appear that Travis Green’s time in Vancouver is done.

Hearing tonight that Bruce Boudreau will be the next coach of the Vancouver Canucks. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021

We’re not alone in this slumpy stretch, I guess. As of Saturday morning:

I'll leave NJ fans with this.. Besides the #NYR the entire Division is struggling#ALLCAPS - Lost 2 in a row#LetsGoCanes - Lost 3 in a row#LetsGoPens - Lost 3 in a row#CBJ - Lost 3 in a row#NJDevils - Lost 3 in a row#BringItToBroad - Lost 7 in a row#Isles - Lost 9 in a row — Kristy | Skating In Stilettos (@InStilettosBlog) December 4, 2021

Things have really spiraled for the Islanders:

The New York Islanders have lost 11 straight games. — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) December 6, 2021

And things are not going great in Philly either. The Flyers have now dropped eight straight games, and you really do hate to see it. [NHL]

