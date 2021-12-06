 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 12/6/21: Slumpy Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/6/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Winnipeg Jets
Nathan Bastian #14, Jonas Siegenthaler #71, Damon Severson #28, Michael McLeod #20 and Jimmy Vesey #16 of the New Jersey Devils stand on the ice during the singing of the National anthems prior to puck drop against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on December 3, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In a wild outing on Friday night, Mark Scheifele potted a hat trick as the Jets took an 8-4 win over the Devils. Jonathan Bernier was pulled from the game after the second period. [NHL]

This play caught some attention on Friday:

TSN’s Darren Dreger on the Devils: “They believe that they can be a contending team in the next two to three years. And look, Fitzgerald is going to follow his plan. Which means yeah, they’d like to add some pieces, including a scoring winger or two, but they have to be age sensitive and they have to fit into the core of the group. I expect Fitzgerald will check in with Don Sweeney in Boston about Jake DeBrusk. But again, that contract given the qualifying offer may not be the right fit for the Devils, but that player is definitely a player of interest.” [TSN]

On Nico Hischier’s impact to the team this season: “Perhaps, rather strictly adhering to a painfully stupid definition of the word production, we can simply acknowledge what is painfully obvious to who watches the games or analyzes the data – Nico has been given the hardest job on this team and his success in that role is one of the biggest reasons the Devils were even treading water during Hughes’s absence.” [Infernal Access]

Speaking of Nico, here he talks with NHL.com about the season so far, playing in the Olympics and plenty more: [NHL]

Twenty two games into the schedule, a smattering of thoughts and assessments on where the team is: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

It would … appear that Travis Green’s time in Vancouver is done.

We’re not alone in this slumpy stretch, I guess. As of Saturday morning:

Things have really spiraled for the Islanders:

And things are not going great in Philly either. The Flyers have now dropped eight straight games, and you really do hate to see it. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

