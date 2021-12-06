Gamethread #23: New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

This is the re-scheduled date for this game as COVID-19 forced the NHL to postpone games. Our Favorite Team is back in New Jersey after a back-to-back set on the road (which would have been the case originally). Will they be able to take the points on this updated time and date?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Ottawa Senators (SBN Blog: Silver Seven)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, TSN5, RDS2; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Audacy.com)

The Song for the Evening: I am not sure, but I think Ottawa thrash band Exciter got their inspiration from the song “Exciter” by Judas Priest from their Stained Glass album. If not, well, it is Judas Priest so it is the song for this Gamethread anyway.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team hosting Ontario’s second most popular NHL hockey team this evening. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!