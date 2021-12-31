Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Buffalo: Good for what ails ya. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt put up three-point nights, and the Devils snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win over the Sabres. [NHL]

Jack Hughes has the most three-point games among @NJDevils players since he entered the NHL in 2019-20.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QKD3ypnnrg pic.twitter.com/s0MRB0nEoi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 30, 2021

Hockey Links

“There will be 40,000 hand-warmers, plus places to warm up and soup at concession stands. The penalty boxes will be hot seats in more ways than one. Even the ice will be heated.” It’s going to be cold at the Winter Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday. Very cold. [NHL]

ICYMI: No more World Juniors.

Official Announcement: The 2022 #WorldJuniors have been cancelled due to Covid-19.



Full statement at https://t.co/TNNT2FHecn pic.twitter.com/xnPs9nDWli — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 29, 2021

An obituary for the 2022 World Juniors here from Scott Wheeler: “There were only what-ifs, sunk money, a failure by the powers that be at various levels, a virus with no simple solution, and, most pressingly, those 250 kids, with nothing to show for their efforts, so many of whom may never get another shot on the world stage.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The NHL is modifying its COVID-19 protocols, shortening the standard isolation period for players who test positive for the virus from 10 days to five days, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Wednesday.” [ESPN]

Wild coaching staff re-ups:

EXTENDED ‼️



The #mnwild has signed Head Coach Dean Evason and the entire coaching staff to multi-year contract extensions.



More » https://t.co/LG8rlQokUv pic.twitter.com/bHoGsN4mOS — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 30, 2021

