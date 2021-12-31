 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 12/31/21: Streak Buster Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/31/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Buffalo Sabres
 BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 29: Nathan Bastian #14 and Jesper Boqvist #70 congratulate Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils following their 4-3 victory against the Buffalo Sabres during an NHL game on December 29, 2021 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.
Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Buffalo: Good for what ails ya. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt put up three-point nights, and the Devils snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win over the Sabres. [NHL]

Hockey Links

“There will be 40,000 hand-warmers, plus places to warm up and soup at concession stands. The penalty boxes will be hot seats in more ways than one. Even the ice will be heated.” It’s going to be cold at the Winter Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday. Very cold. [NHL]

ICYMI: No more World Juniors.

An obituary for the 2022 World Juniors here from Scott Wheeler: “There were only what-ifs, sunk money, a failure by the powers that be at various levels, a virus with no simple solution, and, most pressingly, those 250 kids, with nothing to show for their efforts, so many of whom may never get another shot on the world stage.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The NHL is modifying its COVID-19 protocols, shortening the standard isolation period for players who test positive for the virus from 10 days to five days, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Wednesday.” [ESPN]

Wild coaching staff re-ups:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

