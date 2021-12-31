Gamethread #32: New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers

New Year’s Eve will feature Our Favorite Team hosting arguably the best hockey player in the world and his team. Make sure you wear a mask if you do go to the Rock for this one. Newark requires it.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Edmonton Oilers (SBN Blog: The Copper & Blue)

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, SN; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Afternoon: After Mr. Chi Pig (Ken Chiin) passed away last year, five outtakes from the In the Meantime and In Between Time were released under the SNFU name as an EP titled A Blessing But With It A Curse this year. A seven-word title was appropriate. The outtakes were pretty good. Such as “Suddenly,” which is probably the only song about bingo I can name other than the classic children’s song.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of this being the final game of 2021 for Our Favorite Team. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!