Devils in the Details - 12/3/21: Wobbling Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/3/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Minnesota Wild
P.K. Subban #76 and MacKenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils defend their goal against the Minnesota Wild during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on December 2, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The season is starting to wobble a little bit here over the last couple weeks: On Thursday night, the Devils tried to rally back after giving up the game’s first three goals, but unsurprisingly, that didn’t work out so well against one of the league’s top teams on the road. The Wild took a 5-2 win. [NHL]

A look at Jack Hughes’ big fancy contract, a bet on potential: “When the numbers get involved, this contract is unprecedented. It is a bet on potential over past production unlike anything we’ve seen in the salary-cap era.” [The Athletic ($)] [Infernal Access ($)]

Speaking of that contract, let’s spin over to Vancouver to hear brother Quinn’s thoughts on the big deal: [The Athletic ($)]

Tom Fitzgerald making the media rounds:

ICYMI: Shakir has been signed to an ELC.

Over in the KHL:

The goaltending in Utica right now is, uh, quite good!

Hockey Links

“The Arizona Coyotes say they’re staying put. The team vehemently denied a Forbes report on Thursday citing an unnamed banking source that the Coyotes are up for sale ‘with the idea of [a] buyer eventually moving the team to a new arena in Houston.’” [ESPN]

Good news! There are third jerseys out there worse than ours.

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

