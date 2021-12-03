Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The season is starting to wobble a little bit here over the last couple weeks: On Thursday night, the Devils tried to rally back after giving up the game’s first three goals, but unsurprisingly, that didn’t work out so well against one of the league’s top teams on the road. The Wild took a 5-2 win. [NHL]

A look at Jack Hughes’ big fancy contract, a bet on potential: “When the numbers get involved, this contract is unprecedented. It is a bet on potential over past production unlike anything we’ve seen in the salary-cap era.” [The Athletic ($)] [Infernal Access ($)]

Speaking of that contract, let’s spin over to Vancouver to hear brother Quinn’s thoughts on the big deal: [The Athletic ($)]

Tom Fitzgerald making the media rounds:

ICYMI: Shakir has been signed to an ELC.

#NEWS: We have signed Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-year, entry-level contract.



We have loaned Mukhamadullin back to Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL for the remainder of the 2021-22 KHL season.https://t.co/5Ru9do4rek — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 1, 2021

Over in the KHL:

KHL Best Players of November 2021:



Simon Hrubec (AVG)

Nikita Nesterov (CSK)

Stanislav Galiyev (DYN)

Arseny Gritsyuk (AVG) pic.twitter.com/Y4bicvCWeg — KHL (@khl_eng) December 2, 2021

The goaltending in Utica right now is, uh, quite good!

Akira Schmid has started eight games in the AHL.



He is 8-0 and has allowed 10 goals, including zero in back-to-back starts. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) December 2, 2021

Hockey Links

“The Arizona Coyotes say they’re staying put. The team vehemently denied a Forbes report on Thursday citing an unnamed banking source that the Coyotes are up for sale ‘with the idea of [a] buyer eventually moving the team to a new arena in Houston.’” [ESPN]

Good news! There are third jerseys out there worse than ours.





The primary crest pays tribute to the fans with the SMASHVILLE mark, and the look was inspired by letterpress music posters which are part of Nashville's rich history.



>> https://t.co/AK3IoFl1Yj pic.twitter.com/QP0fQ0rHnj — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.