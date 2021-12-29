Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

​​Mac is back as the Devils resume play against the Sabres:

#NJDevils Lindy Ruff confirms that Mackenzie Blackwood is good to go after being out with a neck injury prior to the break.



Says he has no hesitation to call on Mac. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 28, 2021

When the Devils play the Sabres on Wednesday, several big pieces will return to the lineup.@AmandaCStein reports in Devils Now presented by @RWJBarnabas. pic.twitter.com/tRUkcYg1vl — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 28, 2021

“Are the tactics they’re being instructed to use putting them in a position to succeed? So far that doesn’t seem to be the case — and it’s showing on the scoresheet.” A breakdown of some of the Devils’ defensive struggles this season: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Tuesday saw NHL games return and a few more games postponed:

Hearing some Canadian teams’ home games in early January will be postponed pending schedule shuffling. As expected, NHL wants to protect revenues as much as possible while there are crowd limits. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 28, 2021

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL postpones one game due to COVID-related issues and nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions.



Full release: https://t.co/xBNA4hKsO6 pic.twitter.com/edfOM7qckp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2021

Brad Marchand: Less than thrilled about not being able to go to the Olympics.

“A lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-assistant coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed, an attorney said Monday.” [Associated Press]

Over at the World Juniors: Connor Bedard put up four goals for Team Canada in an ​​11-2 win over Austria on Tuesday. Probably a name you’ll be hearing a bit going forward. [The Hockey News]

And Team USA forfeits:

BREAKING:@usahockey has forfeited their game against @SwissIceHockey due to a a mandated team quarantine following a positive test result of two of its players.



More at https://t.co/dDceNHvTed#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/0WkEUif0m3 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 28, 2021

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.