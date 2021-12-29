 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 12/29/21: Mac Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/29/21

By Nate Pilling
Vegas Golden Knights v New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils looks on against the Vegas Golden Knights at Prudential Center on December 16, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

​​Mac is back as the Devils resume play against the Sabres:

“Are the tactics they’re being instructed to use putting them in a position to succeed? So far that doesn’t seem to be the case — and it’s showing on the scoresheet.” A breakdown of some of the Devils’ defensive struggles this season: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Tuesday saw NHL games return and a few more games postponed:

Brad Marchand: Less than thrilled about not being able to go to the Olympics.

“A lawsuit filed against the Chicago Blackhawks by a former Michigan high school student who said he was sexually assaulted by ex-assistant coach Brad Aldrich has been dismissed, an attorney said Monday.” [Associated Press]

Over at the World Juniors: Connor Bedard put up four goals for Team Canada in an ​​11-2 win over Austria on Tuesday. Probably a name you’ll be hearing a bit going forward. [The Hockey News]

And Team USA forfeits:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

