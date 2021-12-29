Gamethread #31: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres

The NHL is now back from a COVID-driven pause. Our Favorite Team will play their final road game of 2021 in an attempt to end a six-game winless streak and get their second win of the month. Yeah, it has been that bad.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Buffalo Sabres (SBN Blog: Die by the Blade)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+ 2, MSG-B; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

