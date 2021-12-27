A relatively quiet holiday weekend around the league, but teams are back on the ice. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Roster updates here as we (hopefully) move toward play resuming:

Following the holiday break, the boys are back! https://t.co/YyfxBfWVAv — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 26, 2021

ICYMI: The World Juniors are underway. If you want to keep up with all the excitement in the coming days, be sure to head over to the open thread. [All About the Jersey]

Speaking of the World Juniors, here’s some Luke Hughes #content, with some thoughts on how he’s looking as the tournament gets rolling: [The Athletic ($)]

Jonas Siegenthaler is looking like a fine acquisition for Tom Fitzgerald: “Siegenthaler has eight points in 30 games this season. Counting totals don’t tell the story with defensemen, but that’s especially true with him. Although there’s still plenty of season to go, he’s slowly emerging as one of the better top-four shutdown defenders in the NHL in 2021-22.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Hockey Links

Taxi squads are back, and it seems like we’ll see games beginning Tuesday?

The @NHL, @NHLPA agree to temporary changes to CBA, including reintroduction of taxi squads; three additional games postponed.



Full Details: https://t.co/A2XIXRM2yX pic.twitter.com/hcUzfPJEhh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 27, 2021

Nice piece here on Shane Wright, the consensus pick to go first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, a guy we might, uh, find more and more interesting as the season wears on in increasingly depressing fashion: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.