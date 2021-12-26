Garden State of Hockey- Episode 121: An Airing of Grievances

Thank you to Jared Moore and Steve Mazur for their contributions in this episode and thank you to everyone in the comments who submitted a grievance as well. We celebrated Festivus with a traditional airing of the grievances and we had plenty to say about the current state of our New Jersey Devils. Another promising start suffered a familiar collapse as again the Devils find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings. We got to vent our frustrations for a while and look ahead to the (hopefully) post-pause NHL. We also spoke about GM Tom Fitzgerald’s recent blame attribution and the Devils participating in the current World Junior Championships.

We hope that all of you are having a very happy, healthy and relaxing holiday season so far. Thank you for making 2021 a great year for Garden State of Hockey and All About the Jersey overall. You are truly the People Who Matter.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!