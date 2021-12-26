Garden State of Hockey- Episode 121: An Airing of Grievances

Thank you to Jared Moore and Steve Mazur for their contributions in this episode and thank you to everyone in the comments who submitted a grievance as well. We celebrated Festivus with a traditional airing of the grievances and we had plenty to say about the current state of our New Jersey Devils. Another promising start suffered a familiar collapse as again the Devils find themselves near the bottom of the NHL standings. We got to vent our frustrations for a while and look ahead to the (hopefully) post-pause NHL. We also spoke about GM Tom Fitzgerald’s recent blame attribution and the Devils participating in the current World Junior Championships.
We hope that all of you are having a very happy, healthy and relaxing holiday season so far. Thank you for making 2021 a great year for Garden State of Hockey and All About the Jersey overall. You are truly the People Who Matter.
As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!
Loading comments...