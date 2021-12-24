Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

What’s on the holiday wish list for the New Jersey Devils? I bet you can guess No. 1 on this list from Todd Cordell: [Infernal Access ($)]

ICYMI: For when games return.

NEW POLICY: Masks will now be required for all guests for each event. This policy will go into effect starting with today’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows.



Full policy at https://t.co/kzyiPDjq3Y pic.twitter.com/e08RQQiH6t — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) December 22, 2021

Hockey Links

“The International Ice Hockey Federation is canceling all of its January events because of the rise in COVID-19 cases and could announce the move as soon as Friday, sources told ESPN on Thursday night. The cancellations include the 2022 U18 Women’s World Championships in Sweden, making it the second straight year the IIHF will not have staged the tournament.” [ESPN]

The Great One on whether Alex Ovechkin will catch the goals record: “It’s not even a question that he will pass me, and I think it’s great. He’s well on his way to 40 or 50 goals this year, maybe more. There is no doubt that ultimately, he will break the record.” Nice piece here on Ovi: [New York Times]

The World Juniors are set to begin Sunday. What does the tournament really mean for player evaluation in NHL organizations? [The Athletic ($)]

A little more context on the Flames arena situation and where things stand now: [Sportsnet] [TSN]

