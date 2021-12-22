 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 12/22/21: Tom Talks Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/22/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JAN 12 Lightning at Devils
Tom Fitzgerald!
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“I believe it has to come from that room. They have to keep each other accountable. They have to push each other. They have to be committed to each other, the guy next to you, the guy across from you.” He lives! Tom Fitzgerald appears! A couple takes here on a Monday media appearance from the top guy in the front office: [NHL] [NHL]

Hockey Links

ICYMI: An extended holiday break.

It’s not happening: “The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have come to an agreement to not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Beijing, multiple sources told ESPN.” [ESPN]

Reaction from players and coaches around the league to the news about the NHL opting out of the Olympics: [The Athletic ($)] [Sportsnet]

Flames news:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...