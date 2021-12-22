Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

“I believe it has to come from that room. They have to keep each other accountable. They have to push each other. They have to be committed to each other, the guy next to you, the guy across from you.” He lives! Tom Fitzgerald appears! A couple takes here on a Monday media appearance from the top guy in the front office: [NHL] [NHL]

Hockey Links

ICYMI: An extended holiday break.

The @NHL and @NHLPA have agreed to begin the Holiday Break after Tuesday’s games. Practices will resume on Dec. 26 and the League’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27. https://t.co/0Bmu8dlZ1M pic.twitter.com/JHbxtzMX6D — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021

It’s not happening: “The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have come to an agreement to not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Beijing, multiple sources told ESPN.” [ESPN]

Sources confirm the February break in the #NHL schedule, originally for the Olympics, will now be used to play make up games for all games taken off the board. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) December 21, 2021

Reaction from players and coaches around the league to the news about the NHL opting out of the Olympics: [The Athletic ($)] [Sportsnet]

Flames news:

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek drops a bomb - that #Flames have notified the city of their intent to pull out of their arena deal. https://t.co/pVfMZ9T6B9 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 22, 2021

