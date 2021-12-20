 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 12/20/21: Olympic Sadness Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/20/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers
Likely no Olympics for this guy. :(
Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Dylan Larkin notched his first-career hat trick against the Devils on Saturday, and the Red Wings came away with a 5-2 victory. [NHL]

With a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday, the losing streak has now reached six (6) games. Sure feels like the sort of thing a general manager would be interested in addressing, but what do I know. [NHL]

Roster updates:

Devils-Canadians has been postponed:

Hockey Links

A day after the Devils and Red Wings play, Detroit shuts down:

Enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place:

The league has announced that cross-border games will be postponed through the holiday break because of COVID-19 concerns. More details here: [NHL]

Not terribly surprising at this point, but it seems likely that the Olympics will not feature NHL players. Probably the right move, but I am sad.

Chicago’s Brett Connolly gets a four-game suspension:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...