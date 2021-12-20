Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Dylan Larkin notched his first-career hat trick against the Devils on Saturday, and the Red Wings came away with a 5-2 victory. [NHL]

With a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Sunday, the losing streak has now reached six (6) games. Sure feels like the sort of thing a general manager would be interested in addressing, but what do I know. [NHL]

Roster updates:

#NEWS: Mackenzie Blackwood is out with a neck injury and listed as day-to-day. #NJDevils | @jag_onept https://t.co/XjzsqJ4JM8 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 18, 2021

Jon Gillies becomes the 6th goalie to play for #NJDevils this season.



That's tied for a franchise record. It has been another tough season health-wise for Devils goaltenders. Now, Gillies officially enters the mix. https://t.co/rf5Q8hZmDe — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 19, 2021

Devils-Canadians has been postponed:

#NEWS: The NHL and NHLPA announced that all games involving a Canadian team playing a U.S. team have been postponed. Due to this, our game against the Canadiens on Thursday has been postponed.



The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.https://t.co/j3HUijaOW9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 19, 2021

Hockey Links

A day after the Devils and Red Wings play, Detroit shuts down:

#RedWings games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. https://t.co/u1Zs09Q3CV — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 19, 2021

Enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place:

NHLPA, NHL announce enhanced COVID-19 measures, which will remain in effect until January 7: https://t.co/VqDoEN2sjf — NHLPA (@NHLPA) December 18, 2021

The league has announced that cross-border games will be postponed through the holiday break because of COVID-19 concerns. More details here: [NHL]

Not terribly surprising at this point, but it seems likely that the Olympics will not feature NHL players. Probably the right move, but I am sad.

Link of NHL/NHLPA joint statements. Unfortunately, Olympics without NHL players appears to be reality, although formal announcement not for a few days https://t.co/WnIzedTtzN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 19, 2021

Per a source, NHL players will NOT be going to the Olympics. #RumorBoys — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2021

The NHL suspends cross-border travel until after the Christmas break.



Olympic announcement coming in the next few days.



Multiple league sources tell me it's "highly unlikely" NHL players will go now that the season has been materially impacted by COVID.https://t.co/zKpd3bLz1j — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 19, 2021

Chicago’s Brett Connolly gets a four-game suspension:

Chicago’s Brett Connolly has been suspended for four games for Interference on Dallas’ Tanner Kero. https://t.co/6g23ix1zDh — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 20, 2021

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.