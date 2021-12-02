 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #21: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

December begins for the New Jersey Devils with a re-match against the Minnesota Wild. On Thanksgiving Eve, the Devils were beaten in a shootout. Will tonight go any better? Talk about it here as it happens.

By John Fischer
NHL: NOV 24 Wild at Devils
More of this, please.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

December begins for Our Favorite Team with a back-to-back on the road. This first part takes them to the Land of A Thousand Lakes. They did quite well against them in the run of play on Thanksgiving Eve; if a bit unlucky with two goals between the 40 shots and four posts being hit. Will they do it again? We shall see.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Minnesota Wild (SBN Blog: Hockey Wilderness)

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+2, BSN, BSWI+; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Audacy.com)

The Song for the Evening: Just when you think it could not get any funkier, it does. While it does not have Woody Goss, Joey Dosik does enough on the Moog to make it work. Again, this is Vulfpeck and this is “It Gets Funkier III.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing up in Minnesota to begin December. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

