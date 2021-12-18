Gamethread #29: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

Tonight’s opponents have one of the better home records in the whole league and are led by a Swedish starlet up front, a German starlet on the blueline, and Dylan Larkin. A combination that has them in a far better position in the standings than Our Favorite Team.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSDET; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Might as well stay with Sabaton for another night. Their album Carolus Rex was about Swedish king Charles XII. It was a big hit and it kicks off with a track about Gustavus Adolphus, who preceded Charles XII. It is called “The Lion of the North.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing in the place still called Hockeytown for the first time since February 2020. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!