Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils rallied in the third period and got Thursday night’s game against the Golden Knights to 4-3, but Vegas put the game to bed and came away with a 5-3 win. [NHL]

Looks like a jersey made it out onto the ice last night:

“So where are the Devils going wrong on the power play? At this point, the question really is where aren’t they going wrong.” An attempt here to diagnose the issues: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Huh, a team that really turned it around with a new head coach. Crazy stuff! Really makes you think.

With the @Canucks defeating the Sharks 5-2 on Thursday night to give them a 6th consecutive win since making a head coaching change, here is a look at the stark contrast in their per game numbers over 6 contests under Bruce Boudreau (as opposed to the first 25 under Travis Green) pic.twitter.com/YtNkGVh62H — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 17, 2021

The Habs and Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night. “The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game due to the ‘spiralling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.’” [TSN]

Enhanced protocols are now in place:

With rash of COVID cases in the NHL this week — including nearly the entire Flames roster — expect NHL & NHLPA to announce enhanced protocols.



Daily testing, mandatory masks, limited community interactions.



Many NHL players have been boosted, but league hasn’t mandated it. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 15, 2021

How are guys around the league feeling about going to the Olympics in February? A few players chime in on what they’re thinking: [The Athletic ($)]

Kyle Beach and the Blackhawks have reached an undisclosed settlement:

New: Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have reached a settlement in Beach’s negligence lawsuit against the team. pic.twitter.com/Lqwc6zgein — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2021

3-on-3 overtime has increasingly become less exciting. Is there anything that can be done to inject a little life into what was once a fun part of the game? [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.