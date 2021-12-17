 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 12/17/21: Jersey on the Ice Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/17/21

By Nate Pilling
Vegas Golden Knights v New Jersey Devils
Kevin Bahl #88 of the New Jersey Devils fights off Alex Pietrangelo #7 and Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at Prudential Center on December 16, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-3.
Devils Links

The Devils rallied in the third period and got Thursday night’s game against the Golden Knights to 4-3, but Vegas put the game to bed and came away with a 5-3 win. [NHL]

Looks like a jersey made it out onto the ice last night:

“So where are the Devils going wrong on the power play? At this point, the question really is where aren’t they going wrong.” An attempt here to diagnose the issues: [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

Huh, a team that really turned it around with a new head coach. Crazy stuff! Really makes you think.

The Habs and Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night. “The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game due to the ‘spiralling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.’” [TSN]

Enhanced protocols are now in place:

How are guys around the league feeling about going to the Olympics in February? A few players chime in on what they’re thinking: [The Athletic ($)]

Kyle Beach and the Blackhawks have reached an undisclosed settlement:

3-on-3 overtime has increasingly become less exciting. Is there anything that can be done to inject a little life into what was once a fun part of the game? [ESPN ($)]

