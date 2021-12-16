Gamethread #28: New Jersey Devils vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights

Our Favorite Team will face another ex-Devils coach. Will Peter DeBoer find the Rock to be a tough building?

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights (SBN Blog: Knights on Ice)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, ATTSN-RM; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Let us stick with Sabaton for this week. From The Great War, Sabaton has a song about Lawrence of Arabia called “Seven Pillars of Wisdom.” The video features the band in white camo in a desert. You have to maintain the look, I guess. It is a good song anyway.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing Las Vegas. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!