Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well that was certainly a game. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and the Flyers put up six on the Devils Tuesday night. Philly took a 6-1 victory over a struggling Devils group. [NHL]

Heading in to Tuesday night’s game:

#NJDevils HC Ruff said one player will probably miss the game due to non-COVID related illness. Others will be playing "under the weather" and "have to play smart." He added: "Everybody gets sick no matter what profession you’re in. Some people go to work. We have to go to work." — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) December 14, 2021

Where does Dougie Hamilton fit in Team Canada’s Olympic picture? “The only reason Dougie Hamilton doesn’t go to the Olympics — as long as the NHL ultimately sends players — should be if he opts out; not Hockey Canada leaving him off the roster.” [The Athletic ($)]

Luke Hughes and Shakir Mukhamadullin on rosters for the World Juniors:

Here is Team Russia’s final roster for the World Juniors.



Notably absent: The entire North American pool. Yan Kuznetsov (returnee/CGY), Daniil Chayka (returnee/VGK), Daniil Gushchin (SJS), Matvey Petrov (EDM). A disservice to each of those kids and the country’s medal hopes. pic.twitter.com/6Ll6YVt78W — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 14, 2021

Scott Niedermayer will be a guest on an episode of Blindsided, a new podcast in association with The Players’ Tribune that will “dive deep into the mental-health struggles that often accompany the pressures of being a pro athlete.” [The Hockey News]

Hockey Links

Lots of COVID-19 issues around the league right now. What’s the current situation for the regular season and the Olympics? [The Athletic ($)] [TSN]

Hearing that the doctors from the NHL and NHLPA are having a call tonight to discuss the latest Covid happenings and I presume to recommend next steps.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 14, 2021

Wild GM Bill Guerin has been named GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.