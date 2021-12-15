 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 12/15/21: Under the Weather Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/15/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers
DECEMBER 14: Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center on December 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Well that was certainly a game. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and the Flyers put up six on the Devils Tuesday night. Philly took a 6-1 victory over a struggling Devils group. [NHL]

Heading in to Tuesday night’s game:

Where does Dougie Hamilton fit in Team Canada’s Olympic picture? “The only reason Dougie Hamilton doesn’t go to the Olympics — as long as the NHL ultimately sends players — should be if he opts out; not Hockey Canada leaving him off the roster.” [The Athletic ($)]

Luke Hughes and Shakir Mukhamadullin on rosters for the World Juniors:

Scott Niedermayer will be a guest on an episode of Blindsided, a new podcast in association with The Players’ Tribune that will “dive deep into the mental-health struggles that often accompany the pressures of being a pro athlete.” [The Hockey News]

Hockey Links

Lots of COVID-19 issues around the league right now. What’s the current situation for the regular season and the Olympics? [The Athletic ($)] [TSN]

Wild GM Bill Guerin has been named GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

