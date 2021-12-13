 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 12/13/21: On the Ballot Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/13/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal at 18:25 of the first period against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on December 11, 2021 in Elmont, New York.
Truly a dud of a weekend, and it sure feels like this season has slipped away. Sigh. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A rough second period and some great goaltending from Nashville’s Juuse Saros gave the Predators a 3-2 win on Friday night. Sure would have been nice to have had a competent power play, right? [NHL]

As the Islanders sought their first win at UBS Arena on Saturday, the Devils were kind enough to oblige. Despite having 1-0 and 2-1 leads, New Jersey fell 4-2 in Akira Schmid’s NHL debut. [NHL]

Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton are on the ballot:

Starting to worry that the backup spot is cursed:

Looks like Alexander Holtz will be allowed to play at the World Juniors:

Hockey Links

“I’m not trying to be a fool here, but I’m just not so sure it’s great for the game. If you did that back in the late-90s, 2000, you get your head taken off. It’s cool. It’s cool to watch and all that. But I’m not so sure it’s good for the game.” Nope, don’t like that!

Stars GM Jim Nill reports that Ben Bishop’s career is over. Bishop had surgery last year on a torn meniscus and missed last season. He’d been working toward playing again, but it appears his career has come to a close. [Dallas Morning News]

“NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said a lack of ‘concrete answers’ from the Beijing Organizing Committee about COVID-19 protocols, including quarantine logistics, has led to uncertainty from the players about participation in the Winter Olympics.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

