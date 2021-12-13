Truly a dud of a weekend, and it sure feels like this season has slipped away. Sigh. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A rough second period and some great goaltending from Nashville’s Juuse Saros gave the Predators a 3-2 win on Friday night. Sure would have been nice to have had a competent power play, right? [NHL]

As the Islanders sought their first win at UBS Arena on Saturday, the Devils were kind enough to oblige. Despite having 1-0 and 2-1 leads, New Jersey fell 4-2 in Akira Schmid’s NHL debut. [NHL]

Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton are on the ballot:

VOTE N-J-D!



Nico, Jack, and Dougie are among those the @NHL has placed on the ballot for the #NHLAllStar Fan Vote.



️ #VoteNJD ➡️ https://t.co/itx4xKAjIV pic.twitter.com/aoijtbspeY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 11, 2021

Starting to worry that the backup spot is cursed:

#NJDevils Lindy Ruff says he's "worried and concerned" for the long-term health of goaltender Jonathan Bernier who was placed on IR today.



The injury surrounds his hip, which he has been dealing with all season. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 10, 2021

Looks like Alexander Holtz will be allowed to play at the World Juniors:

#NEWS: Alexander Holtz will be allowed by the Devils to join team Sweden at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship.https://t.co/om97Q9IA6n — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 10, 2021

Hockey Links

“I’m not trying to be a fool here, but I’m just not so sure it’s great for the game. If you did that back in the late-90s, 2000, you get your head taken off. It’s cool. It’s cool to watch and all that. But I’m not so sure it’s good for the game.” Nope, don’t like that!

John Tortorella gives his thoughts on the Zegras/Milano goal . Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/91yImY4cBx — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) December 11, 2021

Stars GM Jim Nill reports that Ben Bishop’s career is over. Bishop had surgery last year on a torn meniscus and missed last season. He’d been working toward playing again, but it appears his career has come to a close. [Dallas Morning News]

“NHL Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said a lack of ‘concrete answers’ from the Beijing Organizing Committee about COVID-19 protocols, including quarantine logistics, has led to uncertainty from the players about participation in the Winter Olympics.” [ESPN]

This would obviously be problematic for NHL players who aren't required to be paid by their teams should they miss time on the other side of the Olympics. A call involving IOC/IIHF/NHL/NHLPA medical personnel is expected soon to review these matters. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 11, 2021

