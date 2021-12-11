Gamethread #26: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

For the first time, Our Favorite Team will be visiting the brand new UBS Arena in Long Island. It was the happy end to a long, long, long story for the Isles that included a fraudlent owner, threats to relocate the team, cheap owners, all kinds of political chicanery, and a brief stay in Brooklyn where the arena was not even built for hockey before a return back to the building initially built in 1972. That all said, I hope Our Favorite Team repeats what they did to them back in November.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, MSG+; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Audacy.com)

The Song for the Evening: Ever wanted a mathcore song to have a sound like a laser gun toy in it? Car Bomb has you covered with the song “Dissect Yourself” from the 2019 album Mordial. The video is filled with plenty of flashing images. The audio is heavy and interesting.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the team playing in a new arena on Long Island. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!