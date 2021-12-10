 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 12/10/21: Pretty Electric Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/10/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: DEC 08 Flyers at Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Both the Devils and Flyers were in desperate need of a win on Thursday night. Wearing their new jerseys for the first time in game action, the Devils came away with a 3-0 victory. [NHL]

A quick update on Luke Hughes and his success this season at Michigan: “The best version of Hughes is pretty electric. Needless to say he’s got offense to his game and the ability to quarterback a power play, but the essentials of the teen’s strength comes down to his incredible skating. That mobility allows him to transition and carry the puck up the ice, while also putting him in a great position to defend with his stick when the other side has possession.” [The Hockey News]

Hockey Links

What in the world is going on with the Coyotes? From The Hockey News: “The Arizona Coyotes may have settled the $1.3 million in outstanding arena payments that threatened to lock them out of their own arena by Dec. 20 on Thursday morning, but the franchise’s financial woes are far from resolved, the city of Glendale says.” [The Hockey News] [The Athletic]

Jim Rutherford is back in the NHL:

Congrats to Marc-Andre Fleury on reaching 500 NHL wins:

An impressive mark for Jon Cooper:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...