Both the Devils and Flyers were in desperate need of a win on Thursday night. Wearing their new jerseys for the first time in game action, the Devils came away with a 3-0 victory. [NHL]

A quick update on Luke Hughes and his success this season at Michigan: “The best version of Hughes is pretty electric. Needless to say he’s got offense to his game and the ability to quarterback a power play, but the essentials of the teen’s strength comes down to his incredible skating. That mobility allows him to transition and carry the puck up the ice, while also putting him in a great position to defend with his stick when the other side has possession.” [The Hockey News]

Hockey Links

What in the world is going on with the Coyotes? From The Hockey News: “The Arizona Coyotes may have settled the $1.3 million in outstanding arena payments that threatened to lock them out of their own arena by Dec. 20 on Thursday morning, but the franchise’s financial woes are far from resolved, the city of Glendale says.” [The Hockey News] [The Athletic]

Jim Rutherford is back in the NHL:

Jim Rutherford will be President & Interim GM of the Canucks. The goal is to keep looking for a GM he can mentor, that process continues. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 9, 2021

Congrats to Marc-Andre Fleury on reaching 500 NHL wins:

Marc-Andre Fleury has become the 3rd goalie in NHL history to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career wins! pic.twitter.com/ku7tcezDS5 — NHL (@NHL) December 10, 2021

An impressive mark for Jon Cooper:

Jon Cooper has won his 400th game as a NHL head coach. He's the fastest coach in League history to reach 400 wins. Took him 659 games. Bruce Boudreau was previously the fastest to 400 wins needing 663 games. #GoBolts #TBLvsTOR — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 10, 2021

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.