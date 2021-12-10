Gamethread #25: New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville returns to the Rock for the first time in a while. And for the second time this season, a game against Nashville is exclusive to ESPN+ and Hulu. Yay.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Nashville Predators (SBN Blog: On the Forecheck)

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - ESPN+, Hulu; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Audacy.com)

The Song for the Evening: A fitting title for this matchup from mathcore outfit Euclid C Finder from their self-titled album: “A Rumination on Empty Years.” There was a lot of emptiness under John Hynes.

