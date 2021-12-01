Tuesday? More like Jack Hughes Day. Here are your links for today:

Out of nowhere, the Jack Hughes contract extension is a done deal. The team has signed Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million deal that you just love to see. [NHL] [The Athletic]

Jack Hughes extension breakdown:

22-23: $9 (includes $2M SB)

23-24: $8.5M

24-25: $8.5M

25-26: $8.5M

26-27: $8M

27-28: $7.5M

28-29: $7M

29-30: $7M

(10-team no-trade clause kicks in 26-27, so for last 4 years of deal)

Made in Jersey. Staying in Jersey.



Let's go, baby!

Jack Hughes returned to the ice for the first time since Game No. 2 on Tuesday night, but the Sharks got the better of the Devils. San Jose took a 5-2 victory. [NHL]

More great Hughes news:

Luke Hughes has named to the @usahockey World Junior Camp roster!

Hockey Links

Five games for biting:

Los Angeles' Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for Biting Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk.

And three games for a slew foot:

Boston's Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games for Slew-footing Vancouver's Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Jake DeBrusk has asked for a trade out of Boston. It sounds like the Bruins are looking to accommodate that request. [NHL]

