Out of nowhere, the Jack Hughes contract extension is a done deal. The team has signed Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million deal that you just love to see. [NHL] [The Athletic]
Jack Hughes extension breakdown:— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 30, 2021
22-23: $9 (includes $2M SB)
23-24: $8.5M
24-25: $8.5M
25-26: $8.5M
26-27: $8M
27-28: $7.5M
28-29: $7M
29-30: $7M
(10-team no-trade clause kicks in 26-27, so for last 4 years of deal)
Made in Jersey. Staying in Jersey.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2021
Let’s go, baby! pic.twitter.com/343Xx2qfGN
Jack Hughes returned to the ice for the first time since Game No. 2 on Tuesday night, but the Sharks got the better of the Devils. San Jose took a 5-2 victory. [NHL]
More great Hughes news:
Luke Hughes has named to the @usahockey World Junior Camp roster!@NJDevils pic.twitter.com/vE9GRCjIXT— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 30, 2021
Hockey Links
Five games for biting:
Los Angeles’ Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for Biting Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk. https://t.co/mGPTYVfR4r— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 1, 2021
And three games for a slew foot:
Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for three games for Slew-footing Vancouver’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson. https://t.co/SpI0MVHulW— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 29, 2021
Jake DeBrusk has asked for a trade out of Boston. It sounds like the Bruins are looking to accommodate that request. [NHL]
