Devils in the Details - 12/1/21: Jack Hughes Day Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/1/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new
San Jose Sharks v New Jersey Devils
He’s baaaaaaaaaaaack!
Tuesday? More like Jack Hughes Day. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Out of nowhere, the Jack Hughes contract extension is a done deal. The team has signed Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million deal that you just love to see. [NHL] [The Athletic]

Jack Hughes returned to the ice for the first time since Game No. 2 on Tuesday night, but the Sharks got the better of the Devils. San Jose took a 5-2 victory. [NHL]

More great Hughes news:

Hockey Links

Five games for biting:

And three games for a slew foot:

Jake DeBrusk has asked for a trade out of Boston. It sounds like the Bruins are looking to accommodate that request. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

