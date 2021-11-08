 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 11/8/21: Redemption Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/8/21

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Los Angeles Kings
Damon Severson #28 of the New Jersey Devils controls the puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on November 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Alex Holtz made his Devils debut as the team forced overtime against the Kings on Friday night. But a Ty Smith giveaway provided Los Angeles the winner, and the Kings won 3-2. [NHL]

After taking three penalties on Friday night, Damon Severson came back on Saturday and partially redeemed himself by finishing off the Sharks in a shootout. The Devils won 3-2, and they finished the California road trip with a 1-1-1 record. [NHL]

Ty Smith has had a less-than-stellar start to the season. As C.J. Turtoro notes here, “Among defencemen with 50+ minutes played this season, Dougie Hamilton is 4th among all NHL defenders in xGAR contributed per hour. Unfortunately, if you look at the mirror end of the leaderboard, you also see that another Devil – Ty Smith – ranks 4th to last.” [Infernal Access]

Hockey Links

Jeremy Colliton is out in Chicago:

ICYMI: An impressive goal and some, uh, porous defense.

Brady Tkachuk has been named captain of the Senators:

After being claimed off waivers, Scott Wedgewood backstopped the Coyotes to a win against the Kraken on Saturday in an odd bit of history:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

