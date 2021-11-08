Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Alex Holtz made his Devils debut as the team forced overtime against the Kings on Friday night. But a Ty Smith giveaway provided Los Angeles the winner, and the Kings won 3-2. [NHL]

After taking three penalties on Friday night, Damon Severson came back on Saturday and partially redeemed himself by finishing off the Sharks in a shootout. The Devils won 3-2, and they finished the California road trip with a 1-1-1 record. [NHL]

Ty Smith has had a less-than-stellar start to the season. As C.J. Turtoro notes here, “Among defencemen with 50+ minutes played this season, Dougie Hamilton is 4th among all NHL defenders in xGAR contributed per hour. Unfortunately, if you look at the mirror end of the leaderboard, you also see that another Devil – Ty Smith – ranks 4th to last.” [Infernal Access]

Hockey Links

Jeremy Colliton is out in Chicago:

The Chicago Blackhawks have dismissed coach Jeremy Colliton, sources tell ESPN.



Interim GM Kyle Davidson made the call. Derek King will be the interim coach. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 6, 2021

ICYMI: An impressive goal and some, uh, porous defense.

Brady Tkachuk has been named captain of the Senators:

News! The #Sens have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history: https://t.co/Ny05gOMizV pic.twitter.com/FVax3bvtxB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 5, 2021

After being claimed off waivers, Scott Wedgewood backstopped the Coyotes to a win against the Kraken on Saturday in an odd bit of history:

2017-18, Coyotes start season 0-10-1, claim goalie Scott Wedgewood on waivers, & in Wedgewood's first game he gets Coyotes their first win



2021-22, Coyotes start season 0-10-1, claim goalie Scott Wedgewood on waivers, & in Wedgewood's first game he gets Coyotes their first win — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) November 7, 2021

Here's a record that I think Scott Wedgewood will hold for all of eternity.

He is the only goalie in NHL history to snap two 11-game winless streaks to start a season with the same team. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) November 7, 2021

