Garden State of Hockey- Episode 118: Many Happy Returns

The New Jersey Devils re-claimed Nathan Bastian off waivers and he paid almost immediate dividends, scoring the insurance goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Devils’ 5-2 win.

The bigger news, of course, is that Jack Hughes is ready to go and seemingly has been for a bit of time. He’ll play tonight against the San Jose Sharks on national TV, so maybe that contributed to the timing of all of this. We’re all very excited to see him back on the ice and hopefully pick up where he left off back against the Seattle Kraken.

As always, thank you all for listening and Let’s Go Devils! Somebody fix the power play please!