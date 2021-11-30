Game Preview #20: New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (9-6-4) versus the San Jose Sharks (11-9-1). SBN Blog: Fear the Fin.

The Time: 7:00 PM EST

The Broadcast: Streaming/TV - ESPN+ (Bob Wischusen and Brian Boucher). Radio - Devils Hockey Network on Audacy

Concerns with the Power Play Continue

With the shorthanded goal given up to Philadelphia on Sunday night, the Devils now have three shorthanded goals against. This means that in 55 power play opportunities, they only have a +4 goal differential. Their 12.73% power play effectiveness, adjusted for the shorthanded goals against, would be 7.27%. Bryce Salvador said in the intermission on Sunday that this power play is now costing this team points, and they will be facing an extremely tough San Jose penalty kill tonight. The Sharks have an 87.93% effectiveness on the penalty kill, and I would not expect any help from them tonight.

The Devils power play when Hamilton isn't on the ice is one of the best running bits in the league. Comedy gold, here. pic.twitter.com/9bfKzhS4Rf — mike (@ColdSportsTakes) November 29, 2021

The facilitators on the power play need to do a much better job. And when shooters get the puck, they need to think like P.K. Subban when he’s at the blueline around the wall and just fire on the net. Especially when Dougie Hamilton is not on the ice, the Devils might as well abandon their system and play the offense as if they were at even strength. Just drive the net and cycle around the net.

Even Strength Play

Fortunately for the Devils, the Sharks remain one of the worst five-on-five teams in the league. Unfortunately for the Devils, they have been bailed out by some excellent goaltending so far this season. James Reimer is 7-4-1 with a .933 save percentage and 2.06 goals against average. He already has over seven goals saved above average. He recently had a shutout against Chicago on Sunday.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Sharks’ 47.07 xGF% is seventh worst in the league - just better then the Rangers. Their 46.51 GF% is 10th worst in the league. However, they are much better at limiting high-danger chances against, as they are 14th in the league in high-danger chances for percentage at 51.58% (the Devils are second at 55.78%).

You might be thinking that the Sharks are now easier to beat without Evander Kane. However, Kane has not played a game this season because of his 21-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccine card. The Sharks are still led by Timo Meier, who has 20 points in 16 games - with 17 of those points coming at even strength. Meier, Couture, and Hertl lead the team as the only forwards with 10 or more points (20, 18, and 13, respectively), while Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and Mario Ferraro have chipped in many assists so far this season, with 12, 11, and 10 points respectively. Interestingly, Karlsson has been having good on-ice impacts (which is unusual for him), while Burns and Ferraro have been experiencing good results for bad process on offense.

The Devils need to challenge the point puck carriers tonight. I know that is not their style on defense at times, but Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson can eat teams alive if given the time and space to do whatever they want with the puck. They will find a weak spot, and they will exploit it.

Possibility of a Return

Not to get everyone’s hopes up, but Jack Hughes could be returning sooner rather than later. With him participating in non-contact practice, it seems the Devils are getting him ready for a return this or next week.

File these under: things you love to see. pic.twitter.com/MRZ8lUz7sL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 27, 2021

If Jack Hughes returns tonight, I am unsure whether Lindy Ruff would thrust him back to the top six or keep his minutes limited in a lesser role. Either way, I would expect to see Mason Geertsen bumped from the lineup on Jack’s return, as one of Jimmy Vesey, Janne Kuokkanen, or Tomas Tatar will likely be forced down to the fourth line. One can only dream.

