Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy Ruff was not thrilled following a lackluster 4-2 loss to the Predators on Friday night. Here’s Lindy: “It was probably the worst game I’ve seen us play. Didn’t win the compete battles early, didn’t engage early, conveniently second on a lot of plays. You know what your responsibility on the ice, you know what your responsibility for getting ready for the game.” [NHL]

The Devils scored three times in the third period to put away the Flyers on Sunday. New Jersey won 5-2 as Andreas Johnsson found the net twice and tallied four points, while Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists. [NHL]

A dominant night for Dougie:

Dougie Hamilton’s stat line tonight is hilarious



•15 shot attempts

•10 shots on goal

•6 high danger chances

•1 goal

•1 primary assist

•With him on ice at 5v5 shots were 18-4 and high danger chances were 15-1 for the Devils — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 29, 2021

On Hockey Fights Cancer night:

Dougie Hamilton will be using a very special, custom stick tonight for #HockeyFightsCancer.



In Calgary, Dougie grew close with a young girl named Thea who passed away after a battle with cancer. The stick is in honor of her. pic.twitter.com/LBqYsa2UbT — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 28, 2021

Hughes news!

Jack Hughes has just stepped on the ice for #NJDevils practice and he is no longer in a non-contact jersey.



He's got a regular white practice jersey on. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 27, 2021

Can't wait to see those Jack Hughes moves back on the ice for real @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/gvr6vUlJNV — Devils on MSG+ (@DevilsMSGN) November 28, 2021

Hockey Links

Habs GM Marc Bergevin is out. The team fired Bergevin, brought in former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton as executive vice president of hockey operations and is beginning a GM search. [Sportsnet] [ESPN] [TSN]

Don’t, uh, bite people:

Los Angeles’ Brendan Lemieux will have an in-person hearing via Zoom on Tuesday for Biting Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 29, 2021

The Sharks have waived Evander Kane, and it appears that he’s headed to the AHL. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.