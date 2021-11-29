 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 11/29/21: Hughes News Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/29/21

By Nate Pilling
NHL: NOV 28 Flyers at Devils
New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) skates during the first period of the National Hockey league game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on November 28, 2021 at the Prudential center in Newark, NJ.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Lindy Ruff was not thrilled following a lackluster 4-2 loss to the Predators on Friday night. Here’s Lindy: “It was probably the worst game I’ve seen us play. Didn’t win the compete battles early, didn’t engage early, conveniently second on a lot of plays. You know what your responsibility on the ice, you know what your responsibility for getting ready for the game.” [NHL]

The Devils scored three times in the third period to put away the Flyers on Sunday. New Jersey won 5-2 as Andreas Johnsson found the net twice and tallied four points, while Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists. [NHL]

A dominant night for Dougie:

On Hockey Fights Cancer night:

Hughes news!

Hockey Links

Habs GM Marc Bergevin is out. The team fired Bergevin, brought in former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton as executive vice president of hockey operations and is beginning a GM search. [Sportsnet] [ESPN] [TSN]

Don’t, uh, bite people:

The Sharks have waived Evander Kane, and it appears that he’s headed to the AHL. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

